Red Dead Online Players Unhappy With Rockstar Games Following New Report

✖

While GTA Online players have been living their best lives lately, with appreciable update after appreciable update, Red Dead Online players are growing increasingly frustrated, and a new report isn't helping the situation. According to this new report, which comes the way of Kotaku, Rockstar Games had to shift many developers off Red Dead Online, and possibly other projects, to get the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of GTA 5 out the door this year and to remaster/remake GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 for release on modern platforms this year as well (more details here).

Since its release in 2018, Red Dead Online hasn't been supported like GTA Online, which is understandable. It's nowhere near as popular. However, recently, it seemed like the already lackluster support the game did have considerably lessened, and it sounds like it's been so Rockstar Games can re-release old GTA games, which naturally doesn't sit well with Red Dead Online players.

That said, while many players aren't happy about this, others have been expressing their doubt about the claim, suggesting the only reason it isn't being supported is that it doesn't print money like GTA Online, and it doesn't, but many forget GTA Online took a little bit to get going itself. That said, usually following the money does provide the answer, so this is a reasonable shout.

Lastly, there are fans hoping this is true because not only is it a reasonable excuse, but because it could mean that in 2022, after these re-releases drop, more attention will be given to Red Dead Online. Again, this is a reasonable assumption, but if GTA Online is energized with new players and hype from all of these re-releases, then it's safe to assume the developers released from their work will either transition to GTA Online or GTA 6.

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen, but one thing is clear: Red Dead Online players aren't happy with how little attention the game has been receiving from Rockstar Games. Could this change by the turn of the year? Sure, but right now a possibility and a prayer isn't going to be enough to satiate fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online mode.