New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't divulge any information about the update or why it was released. That said, players have since figured out it, at the very least, fixes a major issue plaguing Red Dead Online players.

Over on Twitter, Red Dead Net relays word that with the update installed the long-standing bug that would soft-lock your game when you would visit a stable, while playing on PC, has finally been fixed. Why this took so long to fix, we don't know, but it's finally been fixed.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes the update -- Update 1.31 -- as they are provided by Rockstar Games. In addition to this, you can also check out a video showing that the aforementioned bug has been fixed.

RDR2 Title Update 1.31 Notes (PS4 / Xbox One / PC)

[February 7, 2023] – Maintenance

General maintenance

A long-standing bug that soft-locked your game when visiting a stable, seems to have been fixed in today's #RedDeadOnline PC patch! pic.twitter.com/fGFRIsM3Bq — RedDeadNet (@RedDeadNet) February 7, 2023

As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more about the update, which clearly does more than the patch notes convey. How much more, we don't know. You'd assume if there was anything major, it would be outlined, yet again the fix above is fairly notable and it's not been highlighted so who knows what is going on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but only via backward compatibility. There's still no word of the game coming to these platforms, natively, via a proper port. For more coverage on the Rockstar Games title, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you still playing Red Dead Redemption 2 and/or Red Dead Online in 2023?