Rockstar Shares Update on Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Issues

Red Dead Redemption 2’s arrival on the PC platform was a long-awaited release, but it wasn’t one without issues. PC players reported crashes and other issues that affected the Rockstar Games Launcher and prevented them from playing, and Rockstar itself has since said it’s working on these sorts of problems. The latest update on the situation was shared this week when Rockstar shared a statement and said it has an update on the way and that players who’ve been active in the PC version will get a “complimentary care package.”

The full statement from Rockstar can be seen below and is split across four different images that addressed Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC problems and what’s being done to fix them. Rockstar acknowledged again that players had been experiencing issue and that some remained but added that the problems are being worked on.

“However, we are aware that a small number of Red Dead Redemption 2 PC players are still experiencing some ongoing problems with the game stuttering,” Rockstar said after saying several PC issues had already been resolved. “We believe this is due to unforeseen issues related to specific combinations of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards and certain CPUs.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update

The statement continued to say that players would receive an update soon that should look to fix some of the issues.

“We will be rolling out an update to the game today which will address the stuttering issue alongside a host of other fixes,” the statement continued. “However, we are still currently working together with Nvidia to completely resolve the stuttering issue in a future update, and it may take us up to a few days to properly test everything and ensure the next update completely solves the problem.”

Rockstar apologized again for the inconvenience and promised updates would come as they become available. It redirected people to the studio’s support page for any problems that might arise in the meantime.

For anyone who plays Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC this week and throughout the holiday season, you’ll get a Red Dead Online care package. It comes with the Prieto Poncho and some provisions and ammo with more details on that gift said to be released soon.