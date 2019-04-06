Rumor: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Release Date and Epic Games Exclusivity Leaked

UPDATE: Since this article published, the leak/rumor in question has been been confirmed as a fake.

Epic Games Store has been gobbling up exclusives from Steam since it was announced. The most notable instances so far are probably Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Borderlands 3. But the biggest get is yet to be announced if a new rumor is to believed. According to a leaker on 4chan, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be announced for PC on April 22 at 9 a.m. PST, and will be releasing on July 9. Further, it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. In other words, it’s going to break the Internet.

The Borderlands 3 Epic Games Store six month exclusivity caused considerable ruckus. But even Borderlands 3 is nowhere near as big as Red Dead Redemption 2. Further, according to the leaker, Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t a timed exclusive. It’s never coming to Steam.

The leak claims that the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, struck a deal with Epic Games that includes Take-Two retaining 100 percent off the profits on any additional content released for the game. Steam currently takes 30 percent. In other words, this was Take-Two’s motivation in penning the deal.

That all said, this should be taken with a grain of salt or two or three or basically as main grains of salt you can hold onto given that this is 100 percent an unsubstantiated rumor from 4chan. We’re in deep, deep rumor territory here. There’s a solid chance this all fake. However, while I think the specifics seem doubtful, the idea that the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store doesn’t sound very surprising in a post The Division 2, Metro Exodus, and Borderlands 3 world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port, however, it has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and likely coming very soon.

