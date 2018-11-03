Over 3,000 People Helped Make ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Red Dead Redemption 2 is about as big-budget as you’re going to get in this industry. Thanks to the success of Rockstar Games‘ previous releases — particularly the absolutely massive success of Grand Theft Auto V — Rockstar Games is granted a huge purse to spend on development, and is given all the time in the world by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Rockstar Games may just be the only studio in a position to create a game like Red Dead Redemption 2. Others could try, and succeed to an extent, but when it comes to ambition combining with quality, Rockstar Games is second to none.

It hasn’t been revealed to be officially, but the speculation is that Red Dead Redemption 2 may now hold the title as the most expensive game to ever make. And it probably is. Grand Theft Auto V notably made headlines for its costs, which came in at roughly $265 million. Games have only gotten more costly to make, and I think it’s fair to say Red Dead Redemption 2 is more ambitious and vast in scope than GTA V.

That said, how many contributors does it require to ship a game like Red Dead Redemption 2? Well, 3,023 to be exact.

On the developer’s official site, it published a thank you to everyone who contributed, big and small, to the project that spanned across many years and many teams. The list is huge. So huge, it would take forever to count.

However, one ResetEra user did just that, and that’s how the above massive number was unearthed.

Now, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean 3,023 developers worked as developers on the game. It simply means that 3,023 people were involved at some point with the project from its concept stage to it shipping.

Nonetheless, it’s a huge number, and perhaps the biggest any game has ever had. And when you look at and play Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s no surprise that many people were involved with its creation.

Normally, developing a game over the span of years and with so a large team would have any publisher holding on to their wallets closely, but if there is one thing Rockstar Games has shown, it’s that its games sell. And sell Red Dead Redemption 2 has.

In case you missed it, the open-world western opened to the biggest opening weekend ever, across all types of entertainment. In other words, I’m sure the executives at Take-Two are throwing their wallets up in the air as we speak.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.