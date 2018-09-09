Red Dead Redemption 2 Won’t Have GTA V’s Character Switching Mechanic

In Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games introduced a brand-new character switching mechanic to the series that enabled players to switch, on-the-fly, to three different characters in the game. As you may know, the feature went on to be a popular inclusion, which has left many wondering if the developer will add it to its next game: Red Dead Redemption 2.

The answer is: no.

News of the feature’s absence comes way of the game’s art director, Josh Bass, who while speaking to Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the game’s story will be entirely focused on its protagonist, Arthur Morgan.

“Sticking with a single character felt more appropriate for the structure and narrative of a western,” said Bass.

However, while there will be no character switching going on, Bass does note that the game’s being in a gang feel is something the team has never done before, and something the art director thinks players will really love.

“Arthur lives with and fights alongside the other members of the Van der Linde gang, and they are a group of fully realized characters with relationships to each other and to Arthur, but this is Arthur’s story and we are placing players firmly in Arthur’s boots as he and the gang deal with a rapidly changing world.,” said Bass. “We think people will really love the feeling of being in the gang. It isn’t like anything we’ve done before.”

In the build-up to its launch later this year, Rockstar Games has focused considerably on the game’s gang of characters and the dynamic within and its dynamic with the world around.

In other words, unlike GTA V, there won’t be a trio of lead characters, there will be one…and his gang of twenty-something friends, which sounds exciting.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is slated to release next month on October 26.

