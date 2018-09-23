‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Allows You To Turn The HUD Completely Off

Red Dead Redemption 2 not only looks like it will be one of the most beautiful games ever, but it sounds like it will be perhaps the most immersive game ever as well.

That said, for players who want to be fully immersed and take in the views, good news, Red Dead Redemption 2 will allow players to completely turn off the HUD and mini-map.

News of the feature comes way of GameSpot, who reports that by default — and unlike many open-world games — Red Dead Redemption 2’s HUD will actually be pretty minimal.

The default setup displays a small mini-map in the bottom-left corner of the screen, as is customary with many open-world games. Like the previous game, you can turn this off whenever you want, and you can also make it bigger. It’s simply there to help players with navigation and to provide salient information about objectives, but it isn’t required. And if you want, you can replace it with a compass for a more realistic experience.

Meanwhile, the HUD also includes bars for stealth, stamina, and Dead Eye (the slow-down feature). There is also the option to have critical health and stamina meters for your horse as well, the former being particularly important, because once your horse dies, it’s gone forever, and you’ll need to get a new one.

Hopefully there is also an option for dynamic HUD and not just static HUD options. I’ve never been a big fan of turning HUD off completely, because it is useful, however, for the moments I don’t need it, the scenic parts of the game, it would be nice if it disappeared on its own.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Barring any last-minute delays, it will ship worldwide on October 26. At the moment, there is no word of a PC release, and of course, there hasn’t been any word of a Nintendo Switch version either.

