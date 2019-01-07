‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Was The Highest-Rated Game of 2018

2018 is over. And man, what a year it was for gaming. Between smaller indie delights like Into the Breach and AAA spectacles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, there was never a dull moment in 2018 for gamers. And while it’s 2019 now, before we head into the year that will give us Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, and much more, Metacritic has taken a look back on the year freshly over.

In addition to releasing the 10 worst rated games of 2018 per Metacritic score, it has also highlighted and revealed the highest-rated games of the year. And while PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War may have won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, it is Red Dead Redemption 2 that wears the crown (cowboy hat) of highest-rated game of 2018 with an insanely impressive score of 97.

The closest to Red Dead Redemption 2 was the aforementioned God of War, which came in at 94. Meanwhile, Celeste, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Forza Horizon 4 round out the top five highest-rated games.

And for those of you wondering: here’s every game that got above a 90 Metacritic score, including only new releases and excluding iOS games and games with fewer than seven reviews:

Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Forza Horizon 4 Dead Cells Monster Hunter World Into the Breach Celeste Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

As Metacritic notes, only two games in the past five years have achieved a 97 Metacritic score: 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 2013’s The Last of Us. Pretty great company to be in, if you ask me.

Interestingly, the PC came out the worse among all platforms by this measurement. Of the highest-rated games this year, only two came out on PC — Celeste and Forza Horizon 4 — and both of these games reviewed considerably lower on PC, meaning Into the Breach at 90 was its highest-rated game of the year, and Dusk at 89 was its highest exclusive. In other words, you might say it was a better year for the console peasants than the PC master race.

Anyway, as always feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What was your game of the year and why? Personally, I agree with the Metacritic scores. Lumbago Simulator 2018 all the way.

