You Can Interact With Every NPC In ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Here’s the 1,787 impressive tidbit about Red Dead Redemption 2: you can interact with every single NPC — which there are a ton of — in the game.

News of the impressive feature comes way of NoClip’s Danny O’Dwyer, who recently spent some time exploring the game’s western world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can talk to every NPC in the game. I spent most of my time with the game doing exactly that. Just chatting to them. The line between “quest giver” and “NPC” is blurred beyond distinction. It means adventures can spawn from emergent moments, or just random people. It’s awesome — Danny O’Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) September 22, 2018

Speaking of emergent moments, O’Dwyer conveyed one moment of his time with the game that stuck out: when he came across an old man at night by the edge of a large field. He greeted the old man, who then told him to get lost. However, as O’Dwyer made his way onto the next thing he all of a sudden heard a gunshot from the place he just left.

“I was about trotting away when I heard the gunshot crack across the valley,” writes O’Dwyer. He shouted at me “Woohoo, did you see that?” in a much better mood. I wandered over to him. The hunter was skinning a coyote. I used the menu to compliment him. Arthur said “wow, you’re quite the shot”.

The Twitter thread continued:

“The old man responded with a humble response about needing food. He picked up the pelt, stood up, looked at Arthur & said “well, I’ll be seeing you now”. He wandered to his lantern-lit horse, stuff the pelt into his bag (literally, all of this detail is visible) and wandered off.

According to O’Dwyer, this wasn’t scripted, a mission, or even a side activity, it was just a random old man in the world looking for food before the night swallowed the country side whole.

“I could have stolen his food, or his horse. Instead I shared a quiet moment with a fellow wandered, and learned a good place to hunt coyotes,” writes the NoClip founder. “This game is different.”

As this Twitter thread alludes to, this is just a minor, small detail in the game, but it represents its incredible ambition. And that’s been the theme of Red Dead Redemption 2 in pre-release, it’s ambition born out of attention to small details, all which service creating a living and dynamic world like we’ve never seen before. Will it pay off? Only time will tell, but from the sounds of it, not only will it pay off, but it will set a new bar for open-world games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one. For more news, media, and information on the game — including its dynamic horse testicle tech — click here.