‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has A Much Slower Pace Than ‘Grand Theft Auto V’

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a western, and it will play like one. According to RockstarIntel, Red Dead Redemption 2 will have a much slower pace in comparison to Grand Theft Auto V.

In certain regards, this was already a given, after all, 1889 was a much slower time than the modern day when GTA V is set. But beyond the obvious pacing issues, this also is seemingly extended to the game’s story, which will apparently be more of a slow-burn than GTA V.

And fans are happy about this.

I would really hate it if this were not true. — Patrick Dunn (@patrickdunn489) September 26, 2018

Im absolutely happy about this — Realist McGealist (@Uniquetivity86) September 27, 2018

I’m perfectly fine with that — Arthur Morgan (@arthurmorgan_) September 26, 2018

This also lines up with reports earlier this year that parts of the game move a little slow, particularly the beginning of the game, which is true for most Rockstar-developed titles.

However, Grand Theft Auto V was already a pretty slow burn, an excellent slow burn, but a slow burn that often took its time with its storytelling. If Red Dead Redemption 2 is that, but more, Rockstar Games will have to be careful to avoid pacing issues. But when you consider the fact that Rockstar Games is one of the best in the business, this probably won’t be a problem.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release worldwide on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”