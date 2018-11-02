‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s Finer Details Are What Make It So Amazing

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t just a front-runner for 2018’s game of the year, but a front-runner for the game of this generation. As for what makes it so good, it’s a long list: bar-setting immersion, superb writing, a world so easy to get lost in, beautiful graphic fidelity, and much, much more.
But what makes Rockstar Games’ open-world western so special is the finer details that bring its world and characters to life, and bridges a player to a virtual experience better than perhaps any game before it.
And what makes these smaller details even more impressive, is their sheer abundance. Throughout the game’s massive open-world and throughout its slow-burn epic tale, there are a ton of small details that are easy to miss, but tht bring the game and its levels of immersion to another level.
Here are just a few of the game’s amazing finer details players have come across:
I shot a store owner in the leg when robbing him. I came back a few days later to finish the job and discovered he had his leg amputated and replaced with a wooden one. from r/reddeadredemption
Killed a guy a few days ago on the train platform and his body was removed but his blood stained the wood. This games attention to detail is absolutely Stellar!! from r/reddeadredemption
I shot the gunsmith in the head, he lived somehow, I came back the next day and found him with a bandage on his head. He shot me shortly after I took this picture. from r/reddeadredemption
The attention to detail in the game. Specialized horse mounting animation for when the horse is above you on a steep incline. from r/reddeadredemption
Just like real horses, their ears tell you their temperament. Ears back = kick if you try to loot. from r/reddeadredemption
Another small detail, the water outside of Cornwall’s factory in Saint Dennis has an “oily sheen” to it. from r/reddeadredemption
