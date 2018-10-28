Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Keep Losing Their Hats

In the Wild West, a man is only worth as much as his hat. And so unsurprisingly hats are a big deal in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, if you’ve played the new open-world western from Rockstar Games, you’ll know that if there’s one thing that’s impossible, it’s keeping Arthur Morgan’s damn hat on his head.

There’s many ways in Red Dead Redemption 2 for a player’s hat to fly off their head, too many ways some might say. And as a result there has been a universal struggle of players constantly losing their hats.

I’ve only played Red Dead Redemption 2 for maybe a dozen hours, but I can relate. Not only have I lost my hat several times — due to both combat and shenanigans — but I’ve spent at least an hour of my dozen hours locating my lost hats. It’s a real struggle, and makes me really appreciate the difficult lives cowboys and outlawmen in the southwest once lived.

Perhaps Rockstar Games can release a patch that dials down the frequency in which your hat flies off, because I’m tired of feeling naked while playing Red Dead Redemption 2. In the meantime, be sure to pour one out for all the lost favorite hats out there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch release, though the former certainly has been leaking a lot.

