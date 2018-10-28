‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Keep Losing Their Hats

In the Wild West, a man is only worth as much as his hat. And so unsurprisingly hats are a big deal in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, if you’ve played the new open-world western from Rockstar Games, you’ll know that if there’s one thing that’s impossible, it’s keeping Arthur Morgan’s damn hat on his head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s many ways in Red Dead Redemption 2 for a player’s hat to fly off their head, too many ways some might say. And as a result there has been a universal struggle of players constantly losing their hats.

Every morning I leave camp with my hat, every evening I return and have no idea what happened to it… #RDR2 — Jalen (@Jalen_Del_Rey) October 27, 2018

I lost my hat in #reddeadredemption2 and I’m not sure what to do with myself. #hatproblems — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 27, 2018

I need a string for my cowboy hat!!! Bloody lost it again!!! #stess #RDR2 pic.twitter.com/dJitXNHgVT — Prico (@Prico1) October 27, 2018

I lost my freakin hat in #RDR2… I am literally looking for my lost digital cowboy hat. How’s your #SaturdayMorning going? pic.twitter.com/A5cFxFq4PA — Jazzy?! OoO (@yojazzhey) October 27, 2018

I lost my cowboy hat robbing a train FML #RDR2 — ⚰️🎃👻 Randy Havens ⚰️🎃 (@MrRandyHavens) October 27, 2018

Pouting because the bounty hunters got me and I lost my hat. #RDR2 #RockstarGames #PS4share pic.twitter.com/ms2OsUqGRv — Eric Leon Allen (@MiLizre) October 27, 2018

help i lost my hat. it got knocked off during a mission fight and i didn’t notice til the mission was finished and now my hat is lost and i’m a hatless cowboy. i can’t go on like this how do i get a new hat #RDR2 — laura lux (@DarthLux) October 27, 2018

I’ve only played Red Dead Redemption 2 for maybe a dozen hours, but I can relate. Not only have I lost my hat several times — due to both combat and shenanigans — but I’ve spent at least an hour of my dozen hours locating my lost hats. It’s a real struggle, and makes me really appreciate the difficult lives cowboys and outlawmen in the southwest once lived.

Perhaps Rockstar Games can release a patch that dials down the frequency in which your hat flies off, because I’m tired of feeling naked while playing Red Dead Redemption 2. In the meantime, be sure to pour one out for all the lost favorite hats out there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch release, though the former certainly has been leaking a lot.

For more news and coverage of the game, click here.