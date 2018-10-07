‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Features Over 50 Unique Weapons

One of the best things about Red Dead Redemption is its setting: a western. And one of the best things about a western is the lawlessness. And one of the best things about lawlessness is killing things. And there will be a ton of way to kill things in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The upcoming open-world game will apparently feature over 50 different and unique weapons, which is considerably more than the first game offered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

INFO: There are over 50 weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2. pic.twitter.com/nKliMjXRq4 — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 6, 2018

As you may know Red Dead Revolver only had 28 different weapons, while Red Dead Redemption had 36, but only after DLC. If Red Dead Redemption 2 goes the route of the first game of adding weapons post-launch, then it’s quite possible that there could be upwards of 60. And this is just the single-player campaign. Who knows how many weapons Red Dead Online will eventually have.

Knowing Rockstar Games, each weapon will be meticulously crafted with fine details and realistic designs. And of course, excellent sound recreation will likely accompany each weapon.

With over 50 different weapons, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games trickles it all out. Will it all be unloaded on players pretty early who can afford the more advanced weapons? Or will Rockstar slowly trickle out different weapons as the story progresses?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is currently no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch release.

For more coverage on the open-world western game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”