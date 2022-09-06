Rockstar Games Update Seemingly Teases End of GTA 5

A recent move from Rockstar Games may have just indicated that work on Grand Theft Auto V is finally coming to a close. First released all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has continued to support GTA 5 for the better part of the past decade. This support has largely come in the form of additional content for GTA Online to go along with various ports of the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 now on the horizon, though, it looks like Rockstar is finally putting the most recent entry in the series in the rearview mirror.

Within the past week, Rockstar posted a vast new "Thank You" page on its website to name all of the various team members at the studio that worked on GTA 5 in some capacity over the past decade. The page largely just lists alphabetically all of the people who assisted with the project which, as you can imagine, results in thousands of folks being mentioned.

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years," says a message from Rockstar at the top of the webpage. "We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."

While this new page on Rockstar's website might not mean a lot at face value, the fact that it has come about at this point in time suggests that the studio is truly preparing to move on from GTA 5. As mentioned, we already know that Rockstar Games is currently developing the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. And while details on that project are still scarce, it seems clear that much of the studio is finally turning the page and is moving away from GTA 5. Even though GTA Online will surely continue to be updated for the foreseeable future, it's apparent that Rockstar is now looking to close the book when it comes to the latest Grand Theft Auto game.

