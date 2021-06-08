Red Dead Online Update Tease Has Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Excited

✖

A new Red Dead Online update is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. And this isn't the exciting bit referenced in the headline. Like every other recent update, this new one is fairly underwhelming. However, alongside dropping this new update, Rockstar Games has teased the bigger summer update players have been waiting for.

Unfortunately, there's no word of when this will update will release, but Rockstar does note it's coming "early summer," which would suggest sometime this month, but for now, this is just speculation. As for the update itself, Rockstar Games relays words that with it players will be able to rob homesteads across all five states while in Free Roam.

"As part of the early summer update coming to Red Dead Online, all kinds of new unlawful ventures will emerge for those willing to comport themselves in a certain — morally flexible — manner," said Rockstar Games of the update. "These will include the ability to rob homesteads across the five states in Free Roam, as well as open up new avenues for personal enrichment. And like any good opportunity, this one is devoid of upfront expenditures. Plus, look for an all-new membership rewards club as part of the forthcoming update… more details coming soon."

According to Rockstar Games, all content related to both Homestead and Camp robberies coming with said update will be playable for free.

Of course, it's safe to assume there will be more to the update than this. In fact, Rockstar Games hints at as much in the tease above, but right now, much of the update remains a mystery and there's no word when we will hear more about it beyond "soon."

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are both available via the Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on the pair of games and all things gaming, click here.

