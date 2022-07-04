Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.

According to Tez2, who is a frequently cited Rockstar Games insider, Red Dead Redemption 2 should be heading to both PS5 and Xbox Series X "at some point down the road." This report notes that the new version of the game will be doled out via an update, which means that those who already own Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One likely wouldn't have to pay to get the game upgraded. As for when this update might come about, Tez2 says that they have "no idea" when it could happen, but it seems likely that Rockstar is working on the upgrade at this point in time.

A RDR2 update for PS5 & XSX is planned at some point down the road. No idea when tho. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

In a general sense, it wouldn't be shocking to see Rockstar Games update RDR2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X for a number of reasons. As it stands, the game has already sold tens of millions of copies, which means that Rockstar surely wants to keep the title alive for as long as possible. Not to mention, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive has also teased within the past year that it will be releasing a high number of remasters and ports in the near future. While it never committed to Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of these ports, the game's previous success makes it seem like a very likely candidate.

Would you look to play Red Dead Redemption 2 again for yourself if it did come to PS5 or Xbox Series X? And when do you believe that Rockstar could release this next-gen upgrade? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.