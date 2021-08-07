Red Dead Redemption Fans Excited Following New Update on Remasters

✖

A new update from Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company that owns developer Rockstar Games, has made fans of the Red Dead Redemption franchise very excited. Although no new information to Red Dead has specifically been shared by the publisher, some are beginning to believe that remasters of either the original Red Dead Redemption or its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, could be coming about at some point in the near future.

This speculation comes in the wake of Take-Two revealing its latest financial information for the first quarter of its current fiscal year. When looking ahead to what the company has slated to release in the future, Take-Two mentioned that it currently has six remasters and ports that it is planning to launch quite soon. Of these six, three of them have already been unveiled (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA V), while another three are unannounced for the time being.

The way in which this ties back into Red Dead Redemption is because some fans have started to believe that of these three remasters, one could be tied to the open-world western franchise. After all, Rockstar Games has already shown in the past with GTA V that it is more than willing to port its titles to modern hardware. GTA V alone started out as a PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 title before then being brought to new consoles on two different occasions.

So what are the chances of Red Dead actually appearing on new consoles? Well, going off of my own expectations, I would say that there is a very good possibility of this happening. Red Dead Redemption 2 on its own has already sold nearly 40 million copies since first releasing in 2018. Not to mention, the game continues to have a consistent community with Red Dead Online. If Rockstar wants to continue to support this title well into the future, the best way to do so would be to bring it over to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if Rockstar does intend to make these fan theories a reality. But if a port associated with Red Dead were to come about, seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 land on next-gen hardware would make the most sense.

So what do you think about the possibility of Red Dead making its way to PS5 or Xbox Series X in the form of a new port? Would you look to purchase the game once again? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.