Red Dead Redemption 2: Mouthwatering New Screenshots Revealed

Fans of the beloved Red Dead series were treated to a third, and by far the most intricate, trailer yet for the highly anticipated release of Red Dead Redemption 2. We were able to see firsthand how this prequel that’s not quite a prequel will pan out, as well as a glimpse at how John Marston got those iconic scars. Now we’re treated to something a little extra, a few stunning new screenshots that show off the beauty, and the danger, of the upcoming world.

With the Wild West setting, you had to expect a few horse shots but what’s interesting about the latest batch of photos is the juxtaposition seen in the different screens. We see a calming day out on the land before a ride, and then we’re thrust into a scene of brutality in the blink of an eye. It’s telling, and making us so much more excited for its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting to see the fresh-faced Marston in the trailer at the top of the article was a pleasant surprise, and seeing him so vulnerable with a freshly stitched mug is very telling about what kind of a narrative ride we are in for.

Since the first game’s protagonist joined Dutch’s gang when he was a teenager, the latest trailer hints that we will be seeing the moments that transformed him into the character we met back with the first Red Dead Redemption. Since the first game focused so much on his journey to clear his name, the prequel that will making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year will give us a closer look than ever before at this character. And if the above screenshots are any indicator, it will be a stunningly beautiful yet brutal ride.

Though it’s not the gameplay footage many thought it would be, the latest trailer and screenshots offer us incredible insight into what’s next. The progression through the cinematic was impressive, and speaks well for those that have been anticipating this release since the first game made its debut.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be hitting both Xbox and PlayStation on October 26th. In the meantime, the first Red Dead Redemption recently underwent significant graphic improvements for the Xbox One X. The remastered version is available now, and is a part of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program. This gives players a chance to check out the story for the first time, or simply play through again as a refresher!