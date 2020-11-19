✖

Did Red Dead Redemption Remastered just leak? A new leak is making the rounds suggesting that not only does Red Dead Redemption Remastered exist, but it's releasing on December 10, the day of The Game Awards 2020 and the day Cyberpunk 2077 releases. That said, while PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X gamers are grabbing their cowboy hats and boarding the hype train en masse, others have pointed out the flaws in this new leak.

The leak comes way of the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, where one user revealed that when typing in "Red Dead Redemption Remaster" into Google, an Amazon listing for the game populates in the search results, equipped with a December 10 release date and a price of $49.99. However, when they went to click on the link, it took them to a generic Amazon landing page.

Now, if this sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first time Amazon has "leaked" a game this way. That said, over on Twitter, Rockstar Intel notes that there is no actual listing. Rather, this is simply a search result and one that populates because of Cyberpunk 2077, which is currently scheduled to release that day. In addition to this, Rockstar Games insider Yann2295 chimed in also claiming it's nothing more than a false alarm.

While this may seem like a strange error, it's one that Amazon has actually made on numerous occasions, and for the most part, nothing has ever come of these types of leaks.

What's also working against the listing is the date itself. While it being the same day as The Game Awards 2020 does suggest it could be a stealth-release, it seems unlikely Rockstar Games would release the game the same day Cyberpunk 2077 releases, one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the last decade. It would be a horrible business decision, unless of course, Rockstar Games is worried about Cyberpunk 2077 and the impact it could have on the GTA series, and thus wants to stunt its impact as much as possible by throwing Red Dead Redemption Remastered out on the same day to take away players.

All of that said, take this "leak" with a massive grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, neither party implicated -- Rockstar Games or Amazon -- have commented on the supposed leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story.