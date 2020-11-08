Red Dead Online Teases Next Big Update

✖

Rockstar Games has teased Red Dead Online's next big update, providing PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players an idea of what to expect from the game in the near future. And what to expect is a lot more action than the game's last big update, which added the Naturalist role this summer. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games hasn't spilled many intricate and revealing details about the update, but the broader and vaguer points have fans excited nonetheless.

Speaking to German outlet GameStar, the game's design director, Scott Butchard, promises the next update will come packing more action and expand an already existing role, which in turn will lead to more shootouts.

"The players won't have to wait too long for a more action-oriented update," said Butchard. "In the coming patch, we'll be expanding an existing role, which will provide plenty of action-packed shootouts."

According to Butchard, the team plans to expand on multiple pre-existing roles, though, for now, they aren't sharing any details on this expansion.

"We already have a number of different roles, each with a different focus on aspects of the world like bounty hunting, trading, discovery, and the outdoors, each with their own charm and play options," added Butchard. "The future of Red Dead Online is here."

While Rockstar Games plans to evolve and expand the roles already in the game, Butchard also suggests there will be plenty of opportunities for more additional roles in the future.

Unfortunately, this is where the details -- at least of the salient variety -- end. And for now, there's no word on when this more action-heavy update will arrive, but it should be before the end of the year, as Rockstar Games has hinted in the past the game would get another substantial update in 2020 after the Naturalist update. So far this hasn't happened, which means a new meaty update should be imminent, which would explain why Rockstar Games is out talking about it with the press.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt due to the fact that everything here comes through translation. When something comes through translations, meaning and vital context can often be lost.

Red Dead Online is available for free for all Red Dead Redemption 2 owners on Xbox One, PC, PS4, and Google Stadia.