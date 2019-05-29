New Red Faction Leaks Ahead of E3

It looks like THQ Nordic will reveal a new Red Faction for PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month at E3. More specifically, it appears the publisher is gearing up to announce Red Faction Evolution, which sounds like a brand-new installment in the series from yesteryear, and from the name “Evolution,” sounds like it will take the series in a new direction. News of the new Red Faction comes courtesy of a new leak from Nvidia, who listed the game as a title that is supported by Ansel. In other words, where many leaks come from dubious sources, this is more or less a confirmation let out of the bag early.

Now, as you may remember, earlier this month THQ Nordic revealed that it has two announcements in the chamber for E3. More specifically, two announcements from “beloved” franchises that gamers will be excited to see back. One is a “new vision” for said franchise. Meanwhile, the other is a “long-awaited return of a galatically beloved game/franchise.” Now, the word “galatically” seems to be a tease for a new Destroy All Humans, and doesn’t really fit Red Faction. However, it seems like Red Faction is the other announcement. And given the game has the world “Evolution” in the title, it makes sense THQ Nordic is pitching it as a “new vision” for the franchise.

As you may know, Red Faction was traditionally a series developed by Volition that first popped up on the scene all the way back in 2001. Since then, the series has seen three additional releases, with the most recent coming, Red Faction Armageddon, coming in 2011. Unlike the first game in the series, which is widely considered a classic, the series hasn’t hit the same highs since. It’s been solid, but it hasn’t knocked it out of the park since 2001. That said, it’s been eight years since we’ve seen the series, and fans are hungry for more, so hopefully THQ Nordic is ready to deliver.

