Rumor: Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered May Have a Release Date

A little while back, THQ Nordic announced that it was bringing back its classic game Red Faction: Guerrilla for a whole new generation of players to enjoy, complete with revamped visuals, fun gameplay, and probably the weirdest subtitle out there — Re-Mars-tered. Ah, we’ll forgive it because the game is so damn fun.

But thanks to our friends at GamingBolt, we might just have a pretty good idea of when the game is going to surface. A listing over at Finnish retailer VPD notes that Red Faction: Guerrilla will be dropping for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, around the price point of $30. While that’s a little higher than what the Darksiders remasters sold for (around $20), you’ll still get hours of ass-kicking action on Mars — not to mention the sheer destruction that Volition has become known for with the series (before working on those Saints Row games).

On top of that, it’s been noted that if you purchased the previous version of the game on PC, you’ll get, ahem, Re-Mars-tered for no additional charge, offered as a free upgrade. This has yet to be confirmed, but this was the case with Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, so we don’t see why not.

Here are the details for the game, in case you missed them:

Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrillaallows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla still defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.

Open World Guerrilla Warfare – You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, or engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars.

Strategic Destruction – Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown out walls.

Evolving & Emergent Gameplay – Carve your path through an ever changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics – mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF.

Epic Sci-Fi Setting – Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire.

Multiplayer Combat – There is no place to hide when you put your guerrilla warfare skills to the test in a variety of highly destructive multiplayer combat modes.

Now, THQ Nordic hasn’t confirmed the date yet, but we’ve reached out for clarification. Hopefully, though, we won’t be waiting too long to get our ass to Mars.

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition will arrive this summer for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)