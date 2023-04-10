Bethesda Confirms Controversial Feature Is in Redfall

Bethesda has confirmed a controversial feature will be in Redfall when it releases next month via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. That said, if you're on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, this feature does not concren you as it's limited to the PC version of the game. If you're on PC and planning on picking up Redfall or checking it out via Xbox Game Pass, you will want to know that it makes use of Denuvo anti-tamper. How do we know this? Because the game's Steam page says as much.

What does this mean? Well, it means in order to play the game you will need an Internet connection. This isn't that big of a deal, but many have accused Denuvo DRM of causing various performance issues. Why is it included if it's so controversial? Well, it happens combat piracy. That said, the feature is rarely ever permanent, so if it's a deal breaker for you, then you can simply wait until it's removed at unspecified date in the future.

As you would expect, this has created some controversy, but it's par the course for Bethesda, which always forces Denuvo anti-tamper into its games at release.

Redfall is set to release worldwide on May 1 via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will be available for $69.99 or available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And because Bethesda is owned by Xbox, it should be a permanent addition to Xbox Game Pass.

"Redfall is an open-world, single-player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored," reads an official blurb about the game. "Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter. The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."