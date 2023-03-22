Redfall Was Previously in the Works for PS5

Developer Arkane Studios has confirmed that a PlayStation 5 version of its upcoming game, Redfall, was at one point in development. Currently, Bethesda is set to only release Redfall across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. However, before Bethesda as a whole was acquired by Microsoft back in 2021, Arkane was said to have been working on a PS5 iteration of Redfall that will now clearly never see the light of day.

Speaking to IGN France, Arkane director Harvey Smith said blatantly that Redfall was at one point going to release for PS5. Smith said that following Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda becoming official, though, those at Xbox told Arkane that they were to do away with the PS5 version. Instead, and unsurprisingly, the focus then shifted to supporting Xbox's own platforms, in addition to Xbox Game Pass.

"We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with capital C," Smith said of what happened in the wake of Bethesda being snatched up by Microsoft. "They came in and said, 'No PlayStation 5, we're focusing on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.'"

All in all, this news from Smith isn't necessarily surprising and is something that any other console manufacturer would have done if it had acquired Arkane. Still, these comments come about at a poor time for Microsoft, specifically as it continues to deal with various global regulation boards pushing back on its potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Whether or not these new quotes from Smith will be used against Microsoft by Sony or others isn't yet known, but it seems likely that the higher-ups at Xbox surely aren't thrilled to see these statements emerging.

Would you have liked to see Redfall release on PS5 or are you happy that the game is now going to exclusively arrive for Xbox Series X and PC on May 2nd? And what do you think about Arkane's latest title based on what we have seen so far?