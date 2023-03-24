Xbox Denies Canceling Redfall for PS5

Xbox has denied the notion that Redfall was ever coming to PlayStation 5. Xbox has been very, very busy over the last few years with expanding its reach via new services, platforms, and even by acquiring studios. While some of these were small time enough for no one to really bat an eye, Microsoft has become far more aggressive in its studio arms race. The biggest completed acquisition for Microsoft is ZeniMax, which owns studios like Bethesda who are famous for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises amongst many other things. Arkane is also another studio under that umbrella and that team is developing the co-op vampire shooter, Redfall. While it was announced as an Xbox game, it was revealed in an interview with Arkane's Harvey Smith that a PS5 version of the game was scrapped when the studio was acquired.

With all of that said, Xbox is now pushing back against these claims. When speaking to GameSpot, a spokesperson noted that Xbox hasn't pulled any titles from PlayStation and that could be seen in the fact that GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop still released as PS5 timed exclusives after the acquisition was completed. As of right now, it remains to be seen if Microsoft will release any future Bethesda/ZeniMax games on additional platforms.

"We haven't pulled any games from PlayStation. In fact, we've expanded our footprint of games that we've shipped on Sony's PlayStation since our acquisition of ZeniMax, and the first two games we shipped after closing were PlayStation 5 exclusives," a spokesperson for Microsoft told GameSpot. "We did the same thing since our closing of Minecraft as we extended the reach of that franchise. All of the games that were available on PlayStation when we acquired ZeniMax in March 2021 are still available on PlayStation, and we have continued to do content updates on PlayStation and PC. We have always said that future decisions on whether to distribute ZeniMax games for other consoles will be made on a case-by-case basis."

This has also been a heated topic for the acquisition of Activision. PlayStation fears Call of Duty could be made exclusive by Xbox, but the Microsoft-owned platform denies that it would do that and has made efforts to put it in writing that it won't switch up at the last second. Either way, PlayStation is weary of the deal.

Redfall will release on Xbox consoles and PC on May 2nd, 2023.