Remake of 1999 Sega Dreamcast Game Releasing on PlayStation and Xbox Later This Month

A remake of a 1999 Sega Dreamcast game, a classic from the late 90s, is releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this month after previously only releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC. More specifically, the classic Sega game is coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms for the first time on October 24, at the price point of $24.99.

As you may know, it’s been a pretty great couple of months for Sega fans. One of 2025’s highest-rated games is a new release in a classic Sega series, and the same is true of one of September 2025’s best games. Both of these games were released within about a month of each other. Now, it’s time for The House of the Dead 2.

Back on August 7, developer MegaPixel Studio and publisher Forever Entertainment released a remake of the classic rail shooter on Switch and PC. Now, on October 23, it will come to both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The House of the Dead 2 is a rail shooter developed by Sega AM1 that technically debuted in 1998, but only in Arcades. Then, the following year, it came to the Sega Dreamcast. Then, in 2001, it was ported to PC, and then in 2008 it was ported to the Wii. A sequel to 1997’s House of the Dead, and the second installment in the series, it earned a 77% on GameRankings back in the day, and it was one of the noteworthy Sega Dreamcast games of 1999.

As for the remake, specifically, it features both remastered music and modernized graphics, but maintains the “faithful” gameplay of the original. That said, those interested should know the remake has had an underhwhelming reception. To this end, on Metacritic it has a 68, which isn’t the best score but not awful. However, consumers have been less kind. For example, on Steam, it only has a 39% approval rating, with just about everyone agreeing it is a major step down from the remake of the first game, which was released back in 2022.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t play The House of the Dead 2 back in the day, there is unlikely to be anything here for you, as this is primarily a nostalgia release. Those who do decide to check it out for the first time should also not expect a ton of bang for their buck, as, despite being $24.99, the Sega classic is only about an hour or two long. This was common for rail shooters of this time. After all, it was an Arcade game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.