Remedy Voice Actor Veterans Returning For Its New ‘Control’ Project

The latest project from Remedy Entertainment, Control, has been intriguing us with its unique gameplay and presentation since its introduction earlier this year. And now the developer has added some seasoned voice talent to the game, and some fans of Remedy’s work should immediately recognize them.

The developer announced that it has hired James McCaffrey to voice the role of a previous director of the bureau. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the legendary voice of the title character in the Max Payne games, the game that put Remedy on the map to success in the first place.

But that’s not all. Remedy has also hired Matthew Porretta, who portrayed the reporter Alan Wake in the dark, spooky game of the same name, which Remedy produced for Microsoft several years ago.

Last but not least, Courtney Hope has also joined the Control cash, with Remedy previously working with the actress on the action-packed Xbox One effort Quantum Break.

Here are some details on the casting, straight from creative director Sam Lake, speaking with DualShockers:

“We have our previous director of the bureau, Federal Bureau of Control, Trench. He is played by James McCaffrey, who is the voice of Max Payne. To me the process was like, we have this secretive government agency, and you know we want this hard-boiled, cynical, older guy, as the director of this place. Then we started thinking, well maybe as a younger man he was a cop, or a fed, and this hard-boiled man of action who must now be pushed up the ladder to be the director. Who would be perfect for a role like that? Well yeah, James was a natural fit for that.”

Lake also talked a little more about Porretta’s character: “Matt is playing the head of research, the main scientist of the bureau, Dr. Casper Darling. Who more than anything looks into these unexplainable phenomena that the bureau deals with and is trying actively to push the known reality further.”

It sounds like Remedy is dead serious about making Control its most remarkable project to date — and that’s saying a lot considering how much we’ve enjoyed their previous games. We’ll see how it fares when it releases sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.