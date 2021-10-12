Report Says WWE Releases Screwed Up WWE 2K22 DLC Plans

WWE 2K22 finally broke its silence earlier this year, revealing a full trailer and a look at the next-gen graphics and a number of WWE superstars that will be included in the game. The buzz has been mostly positive, but what might not be so positive is the effect that WWE’s recent string of releases has had on 2K’s DLC plans for the game. According to a report by SGO, the WWE releases throughout the year, which included some big names across the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT rosters, have caused 2K Sports and Visual Concepts to scrap at least two DLC packages over the past four months.

The first DLC package was reportedly based around former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who had even worked dark matches and was through to be headed to Raw or SmackDown later in the year.

That didn’t happen though, and his name was included in a series of NXT releases, which also included names like Mercedes Martinez, Tyler Rust, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Leon Ruff, and more. Assuming the report is accurate, at least a few of those names were also in the mix for 2K22 DLC.

Those releases have resulted in the developer scrambling for DLC plans, and it’s pointed out that one rumor is scrapping the traditional DLC release and going with a live service approach that updates rosters as they change. That’s actually something I’ve wanted for some time, and with the Drafts a regular thing and trades and debuts happening all the time, I’d be down to see that in the game.

We’ve also seen some other big names released over the year or leave, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, The IIconics, Ruby Riott, Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, and more. Some of those have headed over to AEW and Impact since, and that could’ve disrupted plans too, though that’s not included in the report.

According to sources around the team that works with WWE games, the plans for DLC are still in flux, saying “we are working on things.”

