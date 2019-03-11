This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Cosplay Brings the Mutated William Birkin to Life

Cosplay is an amazing way fans can share their love for a specific franchise with the world. Through incredible creations, whether true to form or reinterpretations, the world of cosplay means bringing the characters you love into the real world.

In one case, however, it’s best to keep it in game because this Resident Evil 2 cosplay is frighteningly perfect.

With hype still running high for the beloved Resident Evil 2 remake, I was scouring the internet for anything that could help me keep horror fix fed. While looking through some amazing cosplays, I stumbled upon this stunningly grotesque realization of William Birkin’s second mutated form from the original Resident Evil 2.

The cosplayer in question goes by Gai and his specialty is larger than life costumes that could easily be seen on a movie set. In this instance, it’s insanely detailed — the eye even moves!

That’s crazy, right! Could you imagine walking down the street at night just minding your own business and then bam! Mutated form on the horizon! It’s also super gross-looking, which means it is accurate. Running into this bad boy in-game was bad enough, but to see it made into a reality? Equally terrifying and impressive.

You can follow even more of this cosplayer’s work over on his Twitter page here.

As for the game itself that has been well-received since launch, Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

