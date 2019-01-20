‘Resident Evil 2’ Demo Passes 2 Million Downloads

Today, Capcom revealed via its own in-game tracker, that the Resident Evil 2 demo has been downloaded more than two million times.

More specifically, today the publisher updated the stats on Resident Evil.Net revealing that the game’s demo has been downloaded an additional one million times since last Sunday, when it revealed the demo passed one million downloads.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that the demo has actually been downloaded much more than 2,228,615 times. This figure only represents players who opted-in for Capcom to track their data at the start of the demo. And when you consider most people don’t opt-in for such tracking, the demo download figures are likely much higher.

For example, say 50 percent of downloaders opted-out for tracking, that would mean 4.4 million people downloaded the demo.

Capcom also details that North America leads downloads with over 600,000, followed by Japan with over 400,000. Interestingly South America has nearly 350,000 downloads as well.

Europe for some reason is split into three different download regions, but if they were to combine, the continent would actually lead in downloads.

Capcom also reveals the completion rate of the demo is just 26%, which is pretty low when you consider just how short the demo is. But given that’s on a timer and that many likely turned it off because of how scary it is, it isn’t super surprising.

As for what these figures mean for sales, it’s hard to really know. Without full download numbers it’s difficult to infer anything reliable. And then when you factor in all the people who didn’t download the demo because they didn’t want to spoil the experience of playing the game for the first time, it’s even harder to make any predictions.

The original Resident Evil 2 sold about five million units at launch. Recently I wrote an article that examined whether the remake would outsell the original, and my conclusion was that it will. But looking at these demo download figures, it could be close.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on January 25, priced at $59.99.

