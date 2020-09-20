This Resident Evil 2 Leon Figure Is a Must Own for Fans of the Series

✖

NAUTS and DAMTOYS have revealed a new figure based on Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon S. Kennedy. The figure is 1/6 scale, and features just about every conceivable accessory a fan could want, including a shotgun, ammo cases, handcuffs, and more. One of the most popular characters in the Resident Evil franchise, Leon features his trademark Raccoon City Police Department uniform from the game. As of this writing, DAMTOYS and NAUTS have not announced a price point or release date for the figure. For now, fans will just have to settle for images of the toy, which can be found in the Tweet below.

NAUTS and DAMTOYS are proud to team up to deliver the 1/6 Collectible Figure series "Leon S. Kennedy" from the popular CAPCOM game RESIDENT EVIL 2 ! pic.twitter.com/998LfN3gcW — Damtoys (@damtoys) September 10, 2020

So far, the figure seems to be an incredibly faithful likeness! Leon has appeared in some of the most beloved entries in the Resident Evil franchise; both the original version of Resident Evil 2 and its 2019 remake have been met with critical acclaim. However, Leon also took a starring role in Resident Evil 4, which is often considered to be one of the high points of the series. The figure is clearly based on Leon's appearance in the remake, but given the character's overall popularity, it certainly makes sense to see him immortalized in plastic!

Leon is one of two playable characters in Resident Evil 2, alongside Claire Redfield. In the game, Claire and Leon meet after a T-Virus outbreak in Raccoon City. Leon is currently on his first day on the job, while Claire has come to the city in search of her missing brother, Chris. Unfortunately, NAUTS and DAMTOYS do not seem to have plans to make a Claire Redfield figure to go with Leon. That said, it would make a lot of sense to see the two characters released. After all, both appear together on the cover of the game, and it seems like hardcore Resident Evil fans would love to recreate that particular image. For now, fans will just have to cross their fingers and hope for the best!

