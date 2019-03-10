‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Replaces Claire With Captain Marvel

It almost seems that players have been developing mods for the Resident Evil 2 remake since it was released. While many of them focus on the likes of Mr. X and making him more or less terrifying, a recent one to pop up replaces Claire Redfield with none other than Captain Marvel herself.

As many of you likely know, Captain Marvel flew into movie theaters this week as the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, one devoted fan brought two 90s-based properties together to ensure people were getting the best experience they could. After all, Carol Danvers could have easily rented a copy of the original Resident Evil 2 from Blockbuster at one point.

Honestly, the mod fits beautifully. Just imagine traversing Raccoon City as Captain Marvel and taking down zombies left and right. Hell, Mr. X wouldn’t know what hit him. Now, if only we could get Danvers’ powers into the game. That would certainly provide some fun times.

Before considering acquiring the mod for yourself, you must have the Claire military costume DLC in order for the mod to work. After that, simply follow the instructions found here, and you’ll have yourself one badass character obliterating the undead.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about this mod? Are you ready to dive into Raccoon City as Captain Marvel? Are you still enjoying your time with Resident Evil 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

