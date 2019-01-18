‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Teases a Clever ‘Resident Evil 7’ Easter Egg

Only a little bit longer before fans of the iconic Resident Evil franchise can once again step into Leon Kennedy’s shoes in the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake. Many are looking forward to not only the game itself, but some of the more subtle additions to the game, much like this teased Resident Evil 7 Easter egg.

When director Kazunori Kadoi and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi recently sat down with Saudi Gamer, a Dubai-based publication, the pair opened up a bit about what kind of Easter eggs players can expect from the upcoming remake. Since it’s a rough translation, we don’t have an exact quote but she did mention that only “core fans” will understand the Resident Evil 7 Easter eggs because of how integrated it is in the gameplay. For those that aren’t that familiar with the franchise, she assures newcomers not to worry – the finds in no way impact the story – they are just fun additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The interview also talked a bit about how changing the camera angles a bit helped shooting accuracy, as well as what other changes players can expect to see in the remake. To see the entire interview, you can check out the post right here – though be warned, it’s in Arabic so make sure you have that Google Translate at the ready if you’re not a native speaker. If you’re reading this on mobile, you can check out the bullet point version over on the Resetera post we found here.

Interested in trying out the game for yourself? There’s still time to get in on that demo action. Like all previews, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom tells us in a recent press statement. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

The end of the small demo period also houses a special trailer featuring Hunk and Tofu, which can be seen here. As far as what the demo itself actually has to offer, long-time fans and newcomers alike will get a chance to assume the role of Leon Kennedy.

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

Excited for when Resident Evil 2 makes its grand appearance on January 25th? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.