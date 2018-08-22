New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Gameplay Video Pits Claire Against the Mutated William Birkin

Capcom revealed even more delicious gameplay action for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake coming next year. The latest footage sees our beloved Claire Redfield going up against the notorious mutated form of William Birkin. Birkin was absolutely terrifying back in 1998 and now with today’s graphics? Even more so.

In the gameplay footage above we see an empowered Claire face off against the monstrosity as well as a glimpse at his daughter, Sherry Birkin. Pair this generation’s visuals with that incredible voice acting and we’ve got the perfect recipe for a successful horror title!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Resident Evil 2 (not-the-remake) will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Jan. 25th. Wonder why the “remake” clarifier was added? The team over at Capcom earlier this year verified that there are just too many additions and changes for it to be labeled a simple remake. It’s a new experience all together!

We could already tell there were some variations from the reveal trailer, but will the differences be that much? Brand Manager Mike Lunn explained, “So for example, there is a part where you’re walking through the police station, and a lurker walks by the window.”

“In the original game that happens every single time. We don’t include that because of the jumpscares, the puzzles, and because we want you to be challenged by that stuff. We want you to be scared by that stuff, not just repositioned to a new part of the building, but sort of reimagined. Because we don’t want you to know exactly how the puzzles are solved, we don’t want you to know exactly where the enemies are going to be. We want to surprise you. So, we have changed things a bit. But on the whole, the main idea, the main arcs of the story are very similar. But there are going to be some new surprises in there as well,” Lunn added.

You can read more about what Lunn had to say about the upcoming title with our previous coverage here. You can also check out this terrifyingly detailed William Birkin cosplay that we shared earlier this month. He looks so spot-on, we don’t want to run into him any time soon!