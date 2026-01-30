Nintendo Switch Online Users Have Just 1 More Day to Use This Perk Before It’s Gone for Good

Like many subscription services, Nintendo Switch Online has made some changes over the years. And last year, Nintendo announced one of the biggest changes we’ve seen in recent years. As of January 30th, 2026, the Game Voucher program is being discontinued. Specifically, Game Vouchers will no longer be available to purchase after 11:59 PM local time on January 30th. That means you’ve got just about a day left to buy Game Vouchers before the program goes away.

Game Vouchers have been a longstanding option to save money on first-party Nintendo titles. Only available to Nintendo Switch Online users, these vouchers essentially offered a roughly $20 discount by letting players claim 2 games for the price of $100. But the Switch 2 era seems to be sunsetting this program, perhaps in part due to the increased average price of games for the platform. Vouchers are not eligible for Switch 2 games, but you can still purchase vouchers in your Nintendo Switch Online account until the program expires later today. Vouchers do not automatically expire today, but rather will be available for 1 year from their original purchase date.

Nintendo Switch Online Users Have a Solid Suggestion For How to Use Your Last Game Vouchers

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Given that Nintendo announced the end of Game Vouchers back in July 2025, subscribers have had a good amount of time to buy and use Game Vouchers before the program expires. But that doesn’t mean some of us haven’t forgotten. If you’re still hanging on to Game Vouchers, they will remain usable until 12 months after the date of purchase. So, if you bought a Game Voucher last year, it won’t necessarily expire today. And if you grab one more pair today, you’ll be able to use them until January 2027.

However, since Switch 2 titles aren’t eligible, the options for new games to buy are already looking pretty limited. So, if you still have Game Vouchers, you may be looking for a way to use them up. And you may not want to buy more unless you have a few specific Switch 1 purchases in mind. If you want ideas for using up those Game Vouchers on a newer release, some gamers have shared one of the better options for grabbing an upcoming Switch 1 release for less.

Just a day ahead of the Game Voucher expiration date, Nintendo has confirmed the release date for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. This game, which is releasing for the original Nintendo Switch, may well be the last big first-party Nintendo title to launch on the older console. And many Nintendo Switch Online users confirm it is indeed Game Voucher eligible. So, if you’re looking forward to Tomodachi Life and still have a Game Voucher to use, you can cash in on a pre-order for the life sim.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream releases on April 16th, 2026. But as it’s already up for pre-order and Game Voucher eligible, you can secure your copy for less. That said, given that Game Vouchers were sold in pairs, you may well have 2 tickets waiting to be used. Alas, any upcoming Switch 2 titles are not eligible, but you can still use them to fill out your backlog of first-party Switch titles. Nintendo still has a list of eligible games on its official website, including recent releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and the Switch 1 version of Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

As of now, Nintendo has not announced a new Game Voucher-style program for Switch 2 games. It’s always possible that something could be in the works, but at this time, all we really know is that the original Game Voucher program is being retired.

