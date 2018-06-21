Will the Resident Evil 2 Remake Make the Nintendo Switch Jump?

One of the highlight’s from Sony’s E3 2018 press conference was that incredible first look fans got at Dreamy Leon … er, we mean at the incredible Resident Evil 2 remake. With a complete overhaul to the design and story, and phenomenal feedback from the demos themselves, the latest remaster is one that fans have been demanding for years now and we’re finally getting it! With a few other horror titles on the Nintendo Switch, including Resident Evil itself, it’s understandable that some may be inquiring about whether or not the remake would be making its way onto the hybrid platform as well. Well, we have some bad news.

Capcom confirmed that there were no current plans to a Nintendo Switch port in an interview with GamingBolt. Brand Manager Mike Lunn told the site, “I bet it was tossed around at some point in time, because it’s built on the same engine as RE7 engine. It’s built from the ground up, but I don’t think it was ever top running.” He then noted that, “We have toyed with things like the over the shoulder camera, old school corner camera, but again they went with over the shoulder because it felt right for this product.”

Lunn added that “at this time” it is only slated for an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC release. Which … still, that’s amazing! But it would great to see such a fan favourite make its way over onto the Big N’s latest console. Alas, it was not meant to be … at least not at this moment. But who knows? We could be seeing a port in the future, many other titles have made their delayed appearances and Capcom has mentioned in the past that they’d like to work more closely with Nintendo.

Keep hope alive!

Resident Evil 2 is set to release on the aforementioned platforms on January 25, 2019. For more about the game:

“In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?”