Two New Mario Games for Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Revealed

Not one, but two new Mario games for the Nintendo Switch 2 have reportedly been revealed. One of these Nintendo Switch 2 games is said to be coming in 2027, while the other has been revealed without a release date. Both will be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, though, like all Mario games. Meanwhile, one is a proper Mario game, while the other is more of a spin-off starring a secondary character in the series.

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The new report comes from Nick Baker, a well-known industry insider, best known for scoops on Xbox, but who isn’t limited to Xbox leaks, and has provided reliable reports in the past on Nintendo, Fortnite, and more. According to Baker, Super Mario Maker 3 is currently in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2, but this is all the insider has to provide on the project. There is no word of a reveal date, let alone a release date. There isn’t even a release window, nor any details on the game. In addition to this, Baker relays word that a new Luigi’s Mansion game — aka Luigi’s Mansion 4 — is also in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, and coming sometime in 2027.

Super Mario Maker 3

Super Mario Maker, as a series, debuted back in 2015 via the Nintendo Wii U and the Wii U only, until 2016, at least, when it was brought to the Nintendo 3DS as well. Then, in 2019, four years later, it got a sequel on Nintendo Switch called Super Mario Maker 2. Where the first game has since been delisted and content for it shut down, the second game remains active and remains the latest installment in the series, seven years later.

Luigi’s Mansion 4

Luigi’s Mansion dates all the way back to 2001, when the Mario spin-off debuted on the Nintendo GameCube. And then the series took a 12-year break, and didn’t return until 2013 when Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon was released for the Nintendo 3DS. Meanwhile, the latest game in the series was released six years after this, in 2019, and this game is Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch.

Both of these series have yet to emerge in the 2020s, and it feels like both are due a return. It remains to be seen what Nintendo can even do with Super Mario Maker 3 to make it new and fresh compared to the previous installment. Perhaps, it will expand to the 3D era.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.