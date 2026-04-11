Sony Gives PlayStation Plus Users Free $30 Gift

Sony has given PlayStation Plus users on PS5 and PS4 a free gift worth up to $30. Right now, it appears the free gift is limited to those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium tiers, leaving those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier in the cold. That said, to activate the offer, those interested will need to download and play Resident Evil Village, but only for 30 minutes. This game is obviously free with these tiers of the Sony subscription service, which is why it has been selected.

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Recently, the Sony Pictures Core app was updated with a smattering of Resident Evil movies. To seemingly promote this, Sony has launched the aforementioned promotion. It had to go with Resident Evil Village, the third latest game in the series, because Resident Evil Requiem and Resident Evil 4 Remake, the latest releases in the series, are not included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Whatever the case, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers will be awarded with a free movie from the Sony Pictures Core library if they play just 30 minutes of the survival-horror Capcom game. The library features a large collection of movies, including many Sony movies, and new movies that otherwise would cost up to $30 to own. The library features roughly 100 movies.

As you can see in the image above, this offer is only live until April 30, and once you receive your free movie credit, it must be used by May 8. Beyond this, there are no restrictions of note. Any movie — from the least expensive to the most expensive — can be chosen. The library isn’t as noteworthy itself as something like Netflix or Prime Video, but there are some major Sony movies included, among others.

It is important to note that, in addition to playing 30 minutes of the aforementioned Capcom game, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro will also need to have the Sony Pictures Core app downloaded and then link their PSN accounts to the app. Otherwise, the offer is not available.

This new offer further pads out PlayStation Plus’ April 2026 offering, which includes three free game downloads, plus the return of a missing PS5 game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.