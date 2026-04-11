Nintendo Switch eShop Cuts Price of Some of Its Best RPGs by $63

The Nintendo Switch eShop has cut the price of some of its best RPGs by $63, letting Nintendo Switch users get a trio of critically-acclaimed role-playing games for $27, or $9 per game. That said, this eShop deal, the 70% discount that facilitates this substantial amount of savings, is set to end in roughly 48 hours on April 13. After this, the trio of Nintendo Switch RPGs will cost $90 again. Meanwhile, only one game of the three in question has a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but the other two are playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

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Between now and April 13, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, via the Nintendo eShop, can grab Atlus’ Persona Collection for $63 off. This collection includes Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. Combined, these three RPGs offer up to 373 hours of content. That is nearly 14 hours of content per dollar, and it’s some of the best RPG content on the Nintendo eShop.

Some of the Best Nintendo Switch RPGs

For those unfamiliar with these three games, Persona 3 Reload is a 2024 remake of the 2006 RPG Persona 3 that earned an 89 on Metacritic. It is, unlike what its name suggests, the fourth mainline installment in the long-running series. It is also the game in this collection with a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

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Persona 4 Golden, meanwhile, is a 2012 release, and it is the enhanced version of 2008’s Persona 4. And of the three games in the collection, it’s a bit outdated by modern standards, and perhaps worth not playing because its own remake is currently in development. Persona 4 Golden and its 93 on Metacritic will be hard for the remake to top, though.

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And then there is 2019’s Persona 5 Royal, the expanded version of 2016’s Persona 5, and the latest game in the series, and also the game responsible for mainstreaming the RPG series. It is also the highest-rated game in the series with a 95 on Metacritic.

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It is worth noting that this collection has never been cheaper for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users on the eShop, and it’s unclear if it will ever get cheaper. It’s been available for three years after all, so it’s not like a brand new release guaranteed to come down in the near future.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.