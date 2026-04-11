6 Best ‘90s RPGS That Still Hold Up Today

Developers of the ’90s were constantly pushing the role-playing genre forward. Fans had received a few landmark releases in the 1980s, but the ’90s brought even more opportunities for teams, thanks to improvements to system memory. That opened the door for much larger RPGs, and developers took advantage by dropping some of the best games fans have ever seen. Not every great RPG from the ’90s can stand up to modern conventions, but a few of the best are still worth jumping back into these days.

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Here are six RPGs from the ’90s that still hold up.

6) Suikoden II

Image courtesy of Konami

Suikoden II is a true marvel. The team at Konami gave players over 100 characters to recruit. You’d think most of them would start to feel a little samey at some point, but somehow, Konami made each character feel totally distinct. It’s a massive game that remains the best in the long-running series.

Beyond all the characters, Suikoden II brings solid combat to the table. For the most part, you’re fighting standard battles, but periodically, Suikoden 2 has you taking on characters in single-combat duels or taking on massive forces in a battle between armies. The good news is that, once you fall in love with Suikoden II, you can then jump into Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is a modern take on the formula from the original director.

5) Planescape: Torment

This list wouldn’t be complete without a game from legendary developer Black Isle Studios. Some might toss up either of the first two Fallout games, and while I agree that those two games hold up very well, I think Planescape: Torment barely comes out on top.

It’s a little bit more modern and is built on BioWare’s Infinity Engine, which gives it that classic ’90s look. On top of that, its story has never been equaled by anything in the genre. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been great stories in other games, but Planescape is such a unique experience in the genre. You’ll probably want to play the Enhanced Edition these days, but the original is still phenomenal.

4) Earthbound

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Similar to Planescape, there’s never been anything like Earthbound. Well, I suppose the other two games in the Mother series hit similar tones, but outside of that, no one has been able to capture the same magic as Earthbound.

We’ve seen games like Undertale, Lisa, and Omori play in that same territory, but nothing has surpassed the SNES classic. This exploration of Americana is one of the most joyous games of the era, giving players a whimsical world to explore, filled with surprises around every corner. It’s an absolute must-play for RPG fans.

3) Baldur’s Gate

If I’m including Planescape, I have to throw Baldur’s Gate on the list as well. The genre-defining RPG put BioWare on the map in the late ’90s, and considering how important that developer has become, you’ll want to experience their first big hit as a time capsule, if nothing else.

Thankfully, this take on Advanced Dungeons & Dragons is worth playing through no matter what. Future games made improvements with the Infinity Engine, but there’s something special about exploring the Sword Coast. Again, you’ll probably want to get the Enhanced Edition these days, but there’s a reason we’re still getting Baldur’s Gate games.

2) Final Fantasy Tactics

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Final Fantasy Tactics is a gorgeous PlayStation game that takes everything you love about traditional Final Fantasy and puts it into a tactical RPG. It’s a perfect mix that is one of the best Final Fantasy games of all time. That’s big praise, but FF Tactics deserves it.

The tactical gameplay is crunchy enough for tactics heads to deep dive into, but simple enough for casual players to get through. And the main storyline lives up to the Final Fantasy name, taking players on a sprawling journey, filled with plot twists and fun characters. It did get a remaster in 2025, which is the version to play at this point, but the reason The Ivalice Chronicles is so good is that the bones are incredibly strong.

1) Chrono Trigger

It is a shame that there aren’t dozens of Chrono Trigger games. The first game is one of the best of all time, and the time-traveling gimmick is ripe for further exploration. Unfortunately for fans, developer Square decided it wasn’t going to go back to that well after Chrono Cross, and fans have been left waiting in the wind ever since.

Granted, part of the reason Chrono Trigger is so special is that Square didn’t milk it dry; however, it deserves more love from the developer. This is one of the most captivating games the team has ever created, helping push the genre forward with a compelling battle system and multiple endings. If you’re going to play any game on this list, make it Chrono Trigger.

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