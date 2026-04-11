5 JRPGs You Can Beat In A Weekend

JRPGs, as amazing as they are, are incredibly time-consuming, often taking well over 50 hours to beat, if not over 100. From Xenoblade Chronicles to Final Fantasy, these epic experiences are guaranteed to make you cry, deliver some of the greatest moments in video game history, and offer wonderous worlds you’ll never want to leave, and that can, at times, be a bit of a problem. Sure, we all love getting lost in a game, but I suspect we all also love actually beating said games. Sometimes, JRPGs just feel insurmountable, but we still want those great, life-changing experiences they alone offer.

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Fortunately, there are a handful of amazing JRPGs that can be beaten in a weekend, give or take a few hours. These shorter JRPGs are still packed with all the same greatness of their much longer counterparts, just squished and squashed into a much neater and shorter package. If you’re looking for a quick JRPG thrill, one full of epic moments and great storytelling, then these are the perfect picks for you.

5. Cosmic Star Heroine

Image Courtesy of Zeboyd Games

Cosmic Star Heroine is a beautifully concise indie RPG that blends the magic of iconic SNES titles with the modern conveniences the genre has since come to enjoy. You’ll explore three different planets, a variety of gorgeously detailed locations, and towns bursting with life. Its party of memorable characters help propel a relatively engaging narrative forward, with its handful of twists and turns keeping you on your toes. I had a blast playing through Cosmic Star Heroine, partially because of its stunning animated cutscenes, and largely because it is an incredibly impressive sophomore title from developer Zeboyd Games.

Of course, most importantly, Cosmic Star Heroine will only take you around 12 hours to beat. If you want to see and do everything, that can be stretched to closer to 20, but it is a game that respects your time and doesn’t arbitrarily inflate its runtime with mindless nonsense. Combat is fairly balanced, quests are well-paced, and locations are tightly designed to keep you on track but still instil a sense of awe and wonder with every turn. Cosmic Star Heroine is perfect for those looking for a short, classically styled JRPG with plenty of style and substance.

4. Artis Impact

Image Courtesy of Mas

Artis Impact was 2025’s most underrated JRPG and a personal favorite of mine. It’s a beautifully designed, philosophically charged, often hilarious, sweet, and occasionally sombre JRPG that delivers a truly thought-provoking narrative filled with memorable characters and locations. Its blend of life-sim elements with robust turn-based combat makes it a unique title in an oversaturated genre, offering plenty of distractions to those who want them, but an otherwise engrossing and short narrative to players keen to beat it in a weekend.

You can beat Artis Impact in around 8 hours, although I personally spent closer to 15 trying to do everything it had to offer and really soak in its astonishing atmosphere. It is absolutely one of the shorter JRPGs out there, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed full of genuinely phenomenal mechanics and ideas that’ll leave you more than impressed. For those still not sold, Artis Impact has a free demo that offers a unique narrative specific to it. It takes roughly an hour to beat and offers a great impression of what you can expect to experience in the full game.

3. Super Mario RPG

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

As beloved as Super Mario RPG is (it is one of the best JRPGs available on the Nintendo Switch), I feel like it often goes overlooked. When compared to the mainline series, it feels like a bit of an oddity, but it is really anything but. Super Mario RPG takes the very essence of the Mario series, much like the Paper Mario games, and applies it to a fairly straightforward JRPG experience. It is honestly a shame Nintendo didn’t continue this series, especially considering it is one of the better Mario spin-offs available.

The remake, released on the Nintendo Switch back in 2023, takes roughly 12 hours to beat. There’s a smattering of side content that can be beaten, but this is a fairly short but sweet experience that you can cozy up with over the course of a weekend. The remake is easily the best way of playing Super Mario RPG, and the most accessible, but the original is also pretty great, too, if you can get your hands on a copy. Regardless, those who delve into Super Mario RPG’s wonderful world are in for a delightfully whimsical and occasionally moving experience.

2. Chrono Trigger

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Okay, so technically you’d need a long weekend in order to beat Chrono Trigger, but it still deserves a place on this list. Compared to its contemporaries and certainly those that came after, Chrono Trigger is a fairly short JRPG experience. Of course, it will still make you laugh, cry, and everything in between; so don’t feel like you’re being shortchanged here. Chrono Trigger is considered one of the greatest JRPGs of all time for a reason, its story and frankly iconic cast of characters delivering one of the most memorable gaming experiences ever made. It also benefits from being ahead of its time, featuring a lot of mechanics that weren’t popularized in the genre for some time after.

If you rush through Chrono Trigger, you can probably beat it in around 17 hours. However, a more measured and likely enjoyable playthrough of its main story will take you 22 hours. I spent a good few more wrapping up everything the game had to offer in my first playthrough, although I’ve certainly beaten it faster in my many subsequent runs. Chrono Trigger is a JRPG that everyone must experience at least once, and while I would love to see a Final Fantasy 7-style remake of it eventually, for now the original classic is well-worth playing.

1. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image courtesy of Cygames

Inarguably, the best short JRPG you can smash out in a weekend is Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It features 22 playable characters, all of whom function completely differently, huge boss battles, sprawling locations to explore, gear to craft, optional multiplayer, vast swathes of endgame content, and so much more. It is a stunning game bolstered by its amazing soundtrack, and its genuinely epic conclusion is something I’m unlikely to forget any time soon.

To be clear, all of Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s best content can be experienced in around 15 hours. It won’t take you long to beat the main story, after which, if you feel so inclined and want to extend your time with it, there’s plenty more to do. It is all largely optional, but fun nonetheless, and I do encourage those who get as engrossed in its gameplay loop as I did to persevere. However, if you’re keen to experience a AAA-feeling action-packed real-time JRPG in a weekend, then Granblue Fantasy: Relink is absolutely the best choice.

What short JRPGs do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!