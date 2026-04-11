5 Amazing Pokémon Starter Combinations For The Next Legends Game

Every Pokémon spin-off does something unique with the starter Pokémon that jumpstarts a player’s adventure, with the Legends games being some of the best examples. In Legends: Arceus, three unlikely starters were put together for new regional forms as they evolved, while Legends: Z-A gave a new group of starters Mega Evolutions they’d never had before. In either case, having three starters from different Generations added to the fresh quality of those spin-offs, making each feel like a brand-new experience despite some familiar faces.

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The core formula of Pokémon is somewhat maintained in the Legends games, with the starters comprised of a Fire, Water, and Grass-type. Yet, the battle changes of each spin-off make choosing a starter somewhat different, allowing for pairings of Pokémon you wouldn’t normally see. The intrigue behind which Pokémon starters will return is part of the fun of the Legends series, as the relationship established between them is something you would never see in the mainline titles.

5. Torchic/Piplup/Turtwig

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Pokémon Legends: Z-A had two starters from one region, with both Totodile and Chikorita from the Johto region making an appearance alongside Unova’s Tepig. If this trend is followed for another spin-off, having two starters from the Sinnoh region would make perfect sense. With the Gen 4 games being fan-favorites, the Water-type Piplup and Grass-type Turtwig already offer a lot of variety through their evolutions. The additional Steel and Ground typings for Piplup and Turtwig’s final forms add plenty of flexibility, similar to the games they appeared in first.

Meanwhile, Torchic, and subsequently its evolution Blaziken, are consistently some of the most well-liked Fire-types in the Pokémon series as a whole. Having Torchic would be a dream come true for fans of the Gen 3 titles, especially those who want to see that era of the series interact with other popular entries more. Gen 3 and Gen 4 are incredibly close together in the mainline franchise, so having all three starters come from relatively the same time period can help organize a great group for a Legends spin-off.

Scorbunny/Froakie/Snivy

Speed is often a trait that only one starter has in a Pokémon game, but the rule-breaking methods of a new Legends title might allow multiple. Scorbunny, Froakie, and Snivy are all Pokémon whose evolutions only get faster, with beloved creatures like Greninja being the result of some transformations. Greninja is so popular that it gained a new Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A already, so it showing up in another spin-off with a new gimmick isn’t out of the question.

Scorbunny is one of the more memorable starters from recent Generations, while Snivy is often considered a stellar addition to Gen 5’s starting lineup. If a Legends game creates new mechanics that reward a Pokémon’s Speed stat over Attack, Defense, or HP, these Pokémon are must-haves to teach players about any fresh concepts. Although just an idea, even without any new systems, these Pokémon’s varying personalities also make them a fun selection to fit together.

3. Chimchar/Popplio/Grookey

There are some similarities between Chimchar and Grookey already as starters, with both Pokemon resembling the same type of real-world creature — the monkey. However, the Grass and Fire-type affinities for both Pokémon creates an interesting juxtaposition, allowing them to keep a strong contrast as they grow and evolve. The Fire/Fighting-type Infernape is already a fan-favorite, but the drumming Rillaboom also has plenty of fans to justify its inclusion in a Legends game.

Meanwhile, Popplio may not be Pokémon‘s favorite starter of all time, but it provides a great foil to the other two starters including in this selection. Popplio eventually evolves into Primarina, a Water/Fairy-type that remains the only Pokémon starter to gain the Fairy-type as it levels up. The aesthetic and alternative strengths of the Fairy-type is a great way to round out the rest of the starters, since the other two rely on physical strength or bulk instead. Before Pokémon Winds & Waves might make upgrades to any type, Popplio’s potential is something that gives extra life to a spin-off.

2. Litten/Mudkip/Chespin

Combining popular starters with underrated Pokémon from a game’s beginning is one of the reasons why Legends titles are so interesting, as this combination displays too. Both the Water-type Mudkip and the Fire-type Litten are perhaps the most chosen starters from their respective games, with Mudkip in particular being a Pokémon with incredible popularity over the years. Litten’s evolution into the dominant Fire/Dark-type Incineroar and Mudkip’s route into the competitive Water/Ground-type Swampert are useful no matter what game they’re in.

However, Chespin is a much rarer pick of a starter, and one hardly used even in Gen 6 where they debut. Yet, as players have completed multiple runs of Pokémon games with Mudkip and Litten, Chespin is intriguing by comparison, and might be a creature audiences have rarely used. This adds an “X factor” to the starter roster, giving players an unlikely choice they wouldn’t expect. While many will inevitably fall back into what they know, Chespin’s eventual Grass/Fighting-type Chesnaught evolution may create a balanced spread of starters being picked across the board in a hypothetical Legends game.

1. Fennekin/Quaxly/Treecko

Above all, starters in a Pokémon game need to have flair, whether it’s a spin-off or not. Among the series’ history, these three starters embody that idea the most, with presentation beyond what other creatures in the series have done before. Treeko, Quaxly, and Fennekin have clear personalities from the very beginning, with different flavors of confidence created a similar yet different group for players to agonize between.

Treeko’s evolutionary line is well-known from top to bottom with Grovyle and Sceptile embodying some of the best designs the Grass-type has ever seen. Quaxly is a fascinating starter from a newer Generation, with a Water/Fighting-type evolution breaking the mold from what we usually see from Fire-types. Speaking of Fire-type starters, Fennekin’s eventual glow-up into Delphox in Gen 6 builds into a one-of-a-kind Fire/Psychic-type that adds a lot to Pokémon‘s battle systems through its existence.

These Pokémon already have a lot of visual appeal, making new gimmicks much easier to impose upon them compared to other creatures, who have more rigid design concepts surrounding them. That being said, a new Pokémon Legends game can pair up whatever combination of starters it wants, giving fresh interactions to existing Pokémon through exclusive mechanics or expanded ideas.

What starters would you want to see in a new Legends spin-off? Leave a comment below or join the conversations in the ComicBook Forum!