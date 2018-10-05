Here’s 30 Minutes of ‘Resident Evil 2’ Gameplay Starring Claire Redfield

Capcom has released over 30 minutes of Resident Evil 2 Remake gameplay featuring footage from the game’s recent demo of Claire Redfield.

As you would expect, Claire Redfield is a little a unrecognizable due to the game’s graphical overhaul, though her iconic red leather coat does concede her identity.

You can check out the footage for yourself below (skip the first four minutes unless you want to watch idle streaming):

As you may know, Claire Redfield is one of Resident Evil 2’s main characters. She is currently a member of the human rights organization, TerrsaSave, and the younger sister of BSAA operative member Chris Redfield, whom you likely need no introduction to. If you want though, you can read little bit more about Claire Redfield and her background, courtesy of Resident Evil Wikia:

“Claire grew up with her older brother Chris. Eventually, Chris skipped college and joined the US Air Force while Claire became a student at a university and took an interest in motorcycles. Claire has been trained in military combat techniques by Chris and has learned how to handle herself in hand-to-hand combat, as well as being able to wield a multitude of weapons including combat knives and firearms.”

As Capcom previously detailed, it didn’t make too many changes to Claire for the remake, but it did overhaul her design in order to make sure she doesn’t look like a character from a bygone era.

“The team had quite a bit of discussion on how to design her new look, and how much of it should retain her appearance from the original PlayStation Resident Evil 2,” said Capcom’s Kellen Haney of Refield at the time. “Ultimately, the team decided on an appearance that would line up with the iconic scene of Claire entering Raccoon City on her motorcycle. The team is extremely happy with her final design, and hope you all enjoy it as well!”

It’s currently unclear whether or not Capcom will make this new gameplay demo of the title available to the public before launch. Fingers crossed it will though, and toes crossed that if it does it will be in time for Halloween.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is poised to release worldwide on January 22, 2019 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.