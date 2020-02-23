Resident Evil 3 Leaked Images Show Jill, Nemesis, and Terrifying New Creatures

In just a little over a month, the remake of Resident Evil 3 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Given the success of Capcom’s most recent Resident Evil remake, fans are quite excited about this new take on Jill Valentine‘s encounter with the Nemesis creature. Ahead of Capcom’s official release, a big batch of new images has leaked from the upcoming game, and the pictures show Raccoon City in peril, and Jill encountering some new enemies. The game will feature more changes from the original game than the Resident Evil 2 remake boasted, and that can certainly be seen in the images!

Originally released in 1999 for the PlayStation, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis follows Jill Valentine in her attempt to escape Raccoon City following the T-Virus outbreak that occurred in Resident Evil 2. In the game, Jill finds herself stalked by the Nemesis, a creature created by Umbrella for the express purpose of killing members of the S.T.A.R.S. team. In addition to the Nemesis, however, Jill also encounters a number of gruesome creatures throughout the game, and the remake will apparently feature some brand-new ones, as well! The leaked images in the tweets below show off one such creature, and it looks like the kind Resident Evil fans will love to hate!

Gamer Gen was apparently the original source for the images, but the link has been taken down (possibly due to a claim from Capcom). The rest of the leaked images can still be found at ResetEra, however.

The remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is set to release in North America on April 3rd. The game will be available in both a standard release and a special edition, which includes a Jill Valentine action figure, an art book and more.

Are you excited about the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake? What did you think of the leaked images?