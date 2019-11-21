Resident Evil 3 Remake Reportedly Releasing Next Year

According to a new report, Capcom is currently working on a remake to Resident Evil 3 that will be just like the Resident Evil 2 remake that released earlier this year. Further, it’s apparently releasing next year. As you may know, there’s been rumors and reports suggesting similar information in the past, but this time the report comes way of YouTube channel Spawn Wave, which tends to only report on unofficial information when it’s confident in the validity of the rumor.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up, but if these details are accurate, and they seem to be, then we should be hearing about the game in an official capacity soon. In fact, we may even hear about the game at The Game Awards, the biggest industry event until E3 2020 in June. As you may know, Resident Evil 2 is up for a few awards at the show, including Game of the Year. In other words, the idea that Capcom would roll up to the show with a big announcement like a Resident Evil 3 remake wouldn’t be very surprising, but I don’t think it will happen. Why? Because of Project Resistance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom already has an announced Resident Evil game, and I can’t see it overshadowing it with another, bigger Resident Evil announcement, which is why I’m skepitical we’ll be seeing Resident Evil 3 remake anytime before the end of 2020. Anyway, at this point, it’s pretty obvious Capcom is going to remake the 1999 game, the question is, when will we hear about it and when will it release?

“It’s in your blood… Just days after surviving the grisly disaster at the mansion lab, Jill Valentine resigns from S.T.A.R.S and attempts to escape a nightmarish city in ruins,” reads an official description of the classic game. “Trapped in a towncrawling with hordes of flesh eating zombies, hideous mutants, and a relentless new nemesis, she must rely on cunning and brute force to stay alive. What she soon discovers is the evil created by Umbrella Corporation’s bio-tech terror is even more horrifying than she ever imagined… Some secrets come back to haunt you.”