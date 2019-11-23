Resident Evil 3 Remake May Release Sooner Than You Think

Over the course of this week, sources from around the industry have come out claiming that Capcom is currently developing a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, something I’ve heard some scuttlebutt about myself, but nothing notable or very concrete. According to most sources, the game is releasing next year, which seems soon, but according to Eurogamer, the game has actually been in development for quite some time. Now, I know what you’re thinking: if it’s been in development for awhile, while hasn’t Capcom announced it already? Because right now the spotlight is on Project Resistance, Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil multiplayer game expected to release in 2020, though officially the publisher has the game’s release date at “TBA.”

In other words, Capcom isn’t going to undercut itself and Project Resistance by announcing another Resident Evil game, especially one that’s going to generate more buzz and hype than Project Resistance. So, it’s probably safe to assume we won’t hear about a Resident Evil 3 remake until after Project Resistance ships and has time to find footing in the market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, the fact that it’s been in development “for some time” suggests it’s been in development for PS4 and Xbox One. If this is the case, it’s hard to imagine it not releasing holiday 2020 or, at the latest, the first half of 2021. After all, the next-gen consoles are poised to release holiday 2020. Of course, this also means it may be a cross-gen release.

As you may know, Resident Evil 2 was officially revealed at E3 2018, and then released early 2019. Will we see this type of turn around with Resident Evil 3? It looks like it.

“It’s in your blood… Just days after surviving the grisly disaster at the mansion lab, Jill Valentine resigns from S.T.A.R.S and attempts to escape a nightmarish city in ruins,” reads an official description of the classic 1999 game. “Trapped in a towncrawling with hordes of flesh eating zombies, hideous mutants, and a relentless new nemesis, she must rely on cunning and brute force to stay alive. What she soon discovers is the evil created by Umbrella Corporation’s bio-tech terror is even more horrifying than she ever imagined… Some secrets come back to haunt you.”