Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals Why It Removed Big Feature of Original Game

Capcom has revealed why it axed a few features from the original Resident Evil 3 in the upcoming remake for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As you may know, last year Capcom revealed it’s removing some features from the original survival-horror game in the April-bound remake, as well as adding features, such as a terrifying new Nemesis gameplay feature. While Resident Evil fans are excited about the latter, there’s some hesitation over the former. Not only is Capcom removing some features for the remake, but pretty big parts of the game, such as live choices and multiple endings.

Speaking to the former, Capcom producer Peter Fabiano has revealed why the team has decided to tweak the game in this fashion. According to Fabiano, live choices were actually born out of a lack of development time and Capcom looking at a quick way to add replayability to the game. For the remake, this is less of an issue. Further, the team wants to tell a more consistent story, not one that varies player to player.

“The live selections were something that was included in the original RE 3. You know, they didn’t have much development time and there were challenges that they had to face. So one of the solutions they came up with to give the game some replayability was to add the live selections,” said Fabiano while speaking to IGN. “In this case, the director really just wanted to tell a consistent story. And so that’s why we decided to go with the one story with Resident Evil 3.”

Of course, only time will tell if Capcom made the right decision in axing these features, but thankfully for it, the quality of the Resident Evil 2 Remake has earned it the trust of many.

Resident Evil 3 is poised to release worldwide on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and media on the upcoming remake, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as you wait for the game to hit, don’t forget there’s plenty of new games releasing this week that may help alleviate the wait. You can check out all of these games via our latest Out This Week.