Resident Evil 3 Remake’s “Mature” Rating Warns of Mutilated Zombies and Jill Valentine’s Badassery

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release next month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but before that can happen, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) have rated the game. In other words, they’ve taken the survival-horror remake for a test run in order to determine what type of content rating it should get in North America. Unsurprisingly, the association has dished out a “M” for “Mature” rating.

The rating more specifically warns of blood and gore, intense violence, and strong language. Again, not very surprising. Meanwhile, it also makes note of in-game purchases and user interaction, which comes courtesy of the game’s multiplayer, Resident Evil Resistance. Below, you can read the full rating summary, which provides further and more specific warning about creepy tentacles, zombie mutilation, and much more.

“This is survival-horror action game in which players assume the role of a special units member (Jill Valentine) as she tries to escape a zombie outbreak,” reads the rating. “From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments (e.g., subways, city streets, building corridors) as they avoid being attacked by zombies and large enemy creatures. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and explosives to defend themselves and kill creatures. Some attacks result in decapitation and/or dismemberment of enemies, often accompanied by large splatters of blood. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a man executed at close range; a character impaled through the chest by a creature’s tentacle. A handful of areas depict mutilated corpses/zombies with exposed organs and viscera. The words ‘f**k’ and ‘sh*t’ are heard in the dialogue.”

Resident Evil 3 Remake is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to release worldwide on April 3, priced at $60.