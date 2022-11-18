Resident Evil 4 Remake Discovery Has Some Fans Worried

A new discovery about the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 from Capcom -- which is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. -- has some fans looking forward to the game a bit worried, however, these worries are unfounded as they are based on a false presumption.

The worries stem from the new ESRB rating for the game. For those that don't know the ESRB is the organization that rates games for release in North America. In other words, they are responsible for determining what a game's rating should be. As you would expect, the remake of Resident Evil 4 has been awarded an "M" for "Mature" rating for "blood and gore, intense violence, strong language." None of this is surprising or eye-catching. What has caught the eye of some though is the ESRB's note that there are "in-game purchases."

Many are now worried the game will have microtransactions, presumably via some type of unannounced multiplayer mode. This could be true, but previous Resident Evil games have also had this distinction and that's because if you're going to sell any DLC content it gets lumped under "in-game purchases" by the ESRB. In other words, there's no reason to sound the alarms like some have.

As for the rating itself, if you're interested you can read what the ESRB had to say about the game below:

"This is a survival-horror game in which players assume the role of a government agent (Leon Kennedy) sent to rescue a character from a religious cult," reads the description. "From a third-person perspective, players explore a rural environment while searching for clues and fighting zombies and mutated creatures. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and explosives to kill enemy creatures in frenetic combat. Some weapons/attacks result in decapitation and/or dismemberment of enemies, along with large splatters of blood. Enemy attacks (e.g., chainsaws, tentacles) can also result in Leon being decapitated, blown apart, or impaled. Eviscerated animals and mutilated corpses are depicted in some environments. The words 'f**k' and 'sh*t' appear in the game."