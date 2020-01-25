Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly Not Coming Anytime Soon

Last year, Capcom made waves with its remake of Resident Evil 2, a game that not only set a new bar for remakes, but earned Game of the Year shouts in the process. This year, it’s following this momentum up with a remake of Resident Evil 3. And now many are starting to wonder if next year the games maker will move on to remaking Resident Evil 4, arguably the most popular entry in the series that is admittedly in less need of a remake than Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, however, it’s a remake fans would likely buy in droves anyway.

That said, according to a new report, not only is this not happening for next year, but it sounds like we won’t see a remake of the title anytime soon. According to AestheticGamer, a source that has proven reliable in the past, there’s a new Resident Evil game releasing next year, but it’s not Resident Evil 8 or another remake of a Resident Evil title.

“There also won’t be any Resident Evil remakes out in the next few years after Resident Evil 3,” said AestheticGamer on Twitter. “There is a couple other Capcom games being rebooted in the same vein as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 though in the RE Engine, which should be seen pretty soon.”

So, if you were looking forward to a remake of Resident Evil 4 in the near future, well it sounds like it’s not happening. Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial, however, AestheticGamer has proven reliable in the past.

That said, while we may not be getting a remake of the classic 2005 game anytime soon, it’s currently playable on just about every platform.

“In Resident Evil 4, special agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Finding his way to a rural village in Europe, he faces new threats that are a departure from the traditional lumbering zombie enemies of the earlier instalments in the series. Leon battles horrific new creatures infested by a new threat called Las Plagas and faces off against an aggressive group of enemies including mind-controlled villagers that are tied to Los Illuminados, the mysterious cult which is behind the abduction.”